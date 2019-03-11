Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid record as he returns to the hot seat

Zinedine Zidane has returned as Real Madrid manager less than a year after leaving the role.

Here, Press Association Sport looks back at the Frenchman’s record during his first spell at the Bernabeu.

Results

(PA Graphic)

Zidane’s side won 104 out of 149 matches during his previous spell in charge, between January 2016 and June 2018.

They drew 29 and lost only 16, leaving him with a 69.8 per cent win ratio – bettered by only four managers in Real’s history.

Manuel Pellegrini tops the list on exactly 75 per cent after 36 wins out of 48, narrowly ahead of Carlo Ancelotti on 74.8 per cent (89 out of 119).

Jose Mourinho won 128 of 178, 71.9 per cent, with Luis Carniglia the only other man over 70 per cent after 48 wins from 68 in the late 1950s.

Honours

Zidane won three Champions League trophies in his first spell in charge (Nick Potts/PA)

Zidane made his mark on the club as a coach by winning the Champions League in all three of his previous seasons in charge.

His side also won LaLiga in 2016-17, having been edged out by a point the previous year when Barcelona lifted the trophy, but they finished only third last season and were 17 points behind Barca.

Zidane was able to embellish his trophy cabinet with the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2016 before retaining both and adding the Spanish Super Cup in 2017.

He also won the league and Champions League as a player with Real, making him one of only two men – along with Miguel Munoz – to win the European Cup with the club as both a player and coach.

Rivalries

Zidane, like all Real managers, will largely be judged by how his team fares against bitter rivals Barcelona – and his side shared the bragging rights in direct meetings with the Catalan giants in his first stint.

In seven games, Zidane’s side won three, drew two and lost two – though two of those wins came in 2017’s two-legged Spanish Super Cup, giving him just one league win.

That came in his first Clasico in the dugout, in April 2016 at the Nou Camp – where his side also earned two draws while losing both home league meetings.

Barca could boast two league titles to one in that time but Real’s continental success gave them the upper hand overall.

Local rivals Atletico Madrid have been the other team in title contention in recent years and Zidane had eight meetings with Diego Simeone’s side.

Their five league encounters were equally shared, with a win for each side and three draws. In the Champions League, Real won the 2016 final on penalties and the following season’s semi-final 4-2 on aggregate.