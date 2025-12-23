How to watch Senegal vs Botswana: TV info, live streams as Iliman Ndiaye and Nicolas Jackson enter the AFCON stage

Watch Senegal vs Botswana at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as one of the tournament favourites start their AFCON campaign, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on how to watch the contest wherever you are in the world.

Senegal vs Botswana: key information • Date: Tuesday 23 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 16:00 local • Venue: Stade Ibn Batouta, Tangier • TV & Streaming: 4seven & Channel 4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Senegal comes into AFCON fancied by plenty to follow up on their success in 2021.

Having previously played in seventeen previous editions of the competitions, almost all of Senegal's side play their domestic football in Europe, such as Everton's Iliman Ndiaye and Nicolas Jackson of Bayern Munich (on loan from Chelsea).

Botswana are competing in only their second ever Africa Cup of Nations and achieved qualification via a second-placed finish behind Egypt in Group C.

Only five of their players play outside of their home country, with Renei Batlokwa playing for non-league side Bowers & Pitsea FC.

Watch Senegal vs Botswana for FREE in the UK

Senegal vs Botswana will be shown live in the UK on freeview channel 4seven and the Channel 4 free streaming service.

Kick-off is slated for 15:00 GMT, with coverage starting at 14:55 GMT.

Senegal vs Botswana free live stream The game is being shown live on the official Channel 4 streaming service. Coverage is free with a registration, and Channel 4 has the rights to every single AFCON game!

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Senegal vs Botswana from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Is Senegal vs Botswana on TV in the US?

Over in the US, fans can watch Senegal vs Botswana on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 10:00am ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Senegal vs Botswana in Africa

Canal+ have the broadcast rights in Senegal, whilst in Botswana, SuperSport is the dedicated provider for the Group D contest.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Senegal vs Botswana: Preview

Senegal has one of the strongest squads heading into the competition, with European stars aplenty within their ranks.

Everton duo Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye have been included, along with West Ham defender El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Easing through qualifying without losing a game, Pape Thiaw's side are well-equipped to go deep into the tournament in Morocco over the next month.

Former Chelsea and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly will captain this side, with the 34-year-old now with Al-Hilal.

Botswana have arguably the toughest opening game at the tournament but will hope to cause a famous upset on Tuesday in Tangier.

Most see their passage out of the group as a tough ask, with DR Congo and Senegal both competing for top spot and progression.

Experienced defender Mosha Gaolaolwe is the nation's all-time leading appearance maker and will hope to keep at bay Senegal's plethora of attacking talents.

A three-time Botswana Premier League winner with Township Rollers, he has made 93 outings since his debut in 2013, doing so as a then-19-year-old.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Senegal 4-0 Botswana

Senegal will be far too strong for their matchday one opponents and we are expecting a high-scoring contest.