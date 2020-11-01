Zinnbauer hails Lorch, Pule, Monare’s impressive performance

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer praised Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule and Thabang Monare following their performance against Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semi-final first leg.

The Buccaneers claimed the spoils in the first Soweto derby of the new season after securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Amakhosi at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Zakhele Lepasa opened the scoring for Pirates in the first half before Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch got their names on the score sheet in the second half to take a three-goal advantage ahead into the second leg.

Zinnbauer admits that it was a tough game against a quality team but insists that his side played to their advantages which ultimately lead to their victory.

‘It was a tough game. The first half, both teams got chances. But we got lucky, we were the first team that scored. And this was important for us. And we had the advantage. And then we played more of a counter game and had more chances to score but we didn't do this,’ Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘But you could see in the second half, we were very compact. We fight for spaces and then we had chances and then you need luck for the second and third goal. And this was important. Compliments to the team. Compliments to Lorch, he had a top game. Congratulations.

‘But the other guys, also. Pule's running, he made a good goal. And you saw the experience that Monare brought, very calm on the ball, he gave an option, he quietened the game a little bit. This was important.’