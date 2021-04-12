Zinnbauer wants to lift Caf Confederation Cup

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer believes his side can be considered challengers for continental silverware in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Buccaneers ran out 3-0 winners over Libyan outfit Al Ahli Benghazi in their fourth group stage game at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday evening.

Pirates have now moved one step closing to booking their place in the quarter-final of the competition and currently sit at the top of the Group A standings with eight points, two points ahead of second place Enyimba FC.

Although Pirates walked away with a commanding result against Al Ahli, Zinnabuer has already shifted his focus to their next group stages clash against ES Setif.

'We have to focus on the next games. If you have the chance to get to the quarter-finals, then we have to do this,' Zinnbauer told the media.

'We have a lot of work. We have not always the best performance, but in football you know it's always the results that's important. Sometimes you have a good performance and lose.

'It's better to find a better situation, but we go for Africa, for South Africa.

'We have a chance and we want this for South Africa. We want this for the club, we want this for the supporters, we have now a chance for the next step and now our supporters are very happy.'

He added: 'A few weeks ago I said we have maybe one of the best groups in this tournament.

'And now we can go forward, we can maybe get the first or the second place, it's possible.

'But there are more games, in these games you have the full concentration and then we are happy to come in the quarter-finals.

'Then you see what's happened in the other groups - it's very good teams in the first and the second place, but our group is maybe one of the strongest. We are unbeaten in the moment and I hope we go forwards.'