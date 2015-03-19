Zlatan handed one-match ban for Chelsea red
Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been banned for one match following his red card in the UEFA Champions League last 16 clash with Chelsea.
Ibrahimovic was sent off in the 31st minute of PSG's dramatic 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge last week, which sent the Ligue 1 champions into the last eight on away goals.
The decision appeared harsh on Ibrahimovic, who was dismissed for a foul on Chelsea midfielder Oscar when challenging for a 50-50 ball.
PSG went on to produce a superb performance with 10 men to progress against the odds after extra time, with Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho calling for Ibrahimovic's red card to be rescinded in the aftermath.
A UEFA statement on Thursday read: "The Paris Saint-Germain [player] Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been suspended for one (1) UEFA competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible.
"As a result, the player is not eligible to play in the first-leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final."
In addition, Serge Aurier has been banned for three matches for his criticism of referee Bjorn Kuipers on social media.
Aurier posted a video on his Twitter account after the match, but later apologised for the post.
His ban will see him miss the quarter-finals as well as the first leg of a potential semi-final.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.