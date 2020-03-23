Zlatan Ibrahimovic likely to retire at the end of the season and become a manager - report

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has set his sights on management as he prepares to hang up his boots this summer, according to reports.

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a glittering playing career that has seen him represent numerous major clubs around Europe.

The former Sweden international has won league titles with Ajax, Inter, Barcelona, Milan and PSG, while he has also turned out for Malmo, Juventus, Manchester United and LA Galaxy.

He returned to Serie A from MLS in December, re-joining Milan for a second spell with the club.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Ibrahimovic is now prepared to bring his playing days to an end.

The Italian newspaper write that the 38-year-old plans to retire at the end of the season, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy has been particularly hard-hit by COVID-19 and Serie A is currently suspended indefinitely, having initially been put on hold until April 3.

Milan have endured another difficult campaign and currently occupy seventh spot in the standings, 12 points adrift of the final Champions League qualification spot.

Ibrahimovic has made an impact since returning to San Siro, scoring four goals in 10 appearances in all competitions.

However, the Swede is reportedly unhappy at the recent sacking of Milan's chief football officer Zvonimir Boban by CEO Ivan Gazidis, and is prepared to walk away from the Rossoneri.

His short-term deal expires on June 30, although FIFA is currently considering ways to extend players' contract and registration periods in a bid to help European leagues complete their seasons.

Ibrahimovic plans to embark on a career in management after he hangs up his boots, although he may take some time away from the game before seeking his first role on the touchline.

The veteran centre-forward was linked with a move back to Manchester United before he decided to join Milan, who reportedly offered him a contract worth €4m across six months.

