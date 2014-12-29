Zola calls for defensive improvement at Cagliari

Former West Ham and Watford boss Zola, who ended his playing career at Cagliari, took over from Zdenek Zeman last week.

Despite the club's perilous position, six points off the foot of the table, Zola insists he has been impressed when he was watched Cagliari this season.

"This place and this club are special to me, I'm very sorry to see the team in trouble," he said.

"I've seen Cagliari live twice this year, both times they I made ​​a good impression.

"I said it publicly. I remain of that opinion.

"In recent weeks some negative results have brought a bit of instability.

"But I think a great job was done here. I have to re-create the right conditions so that the values ​​of this group can come out.

"We must be able to work in harmony. This team attacks very well, but has to learn to defend. If we do this, we will improve."

Zola's first match in charge will be at Palermo on January 6.