Zola would welcome Terry at Al Arabi

Al Arabi coach Gianfranco Zola has revealed he is interested in luring John Terry away from Chelsea.

The defender has made over 650 appearances in all competitions for the Stamford Bridge side since making his debut in 1998-99, but he is no longer an undisputed starter this season.

The 34-year-old could therefore opt to move on when his contract expires at the end of the season and Zola is relishing the prospect of working with the centre-back at the Qatar side.

"Terry is a big player and Al Arabi are interested in big players, so we will see what happens," the former Chelsea forward was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"There is a chance because it is one of the places where people want to go. The quality of life is very high here. There are clubs that pay well for the players to come, so I wouldn't be surprised if I see Terry playing in this country maybe next year, maybe in two years. I don't know exactly when.

"The connection is easy. Me and John played together and have a very high opinion of each other so it comes quite natural to do that.

"I can tell you there are no contacts right now, that's for sure, but in the future we will see. It could be one possibility. We will see because right now we are just month and a half into the season and I am very happy that I am coaching, so I didn't even think about changing anybody."