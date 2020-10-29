Zungu: Bafana can be successful

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu believes the national team has the quality to succeed on both the African continent and globally.

The 27-year-old recently made his return to the national team after he was named om Molefi Ntseki’s 25-man squad for their upcoming Afcon qualifiers against Sao Tome.

Zungu was named alongside Itumeleng Khune, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Dean Furman, who also makes their return to the national team set up.

The Bafana midfielder will now fly directly from his club to Durban to join the rest of the squad ahead of their first training session on 9 November.

‘It means a lot to me, and I love playing for my country. We are growing as a nation and as a team,’ Zungu added.

‘We have got some quality players in the team and we have players who are willing to succeed both in Africa and also to try and go to the World Cup.

‘It means a lot to me, and I love playing for South Africa - hopefully we can be successful.

‘Rangers is a massive club and for me to be here, I should improve my qualities and I should improve as a player.

‘That will help me get more call-ups to the national team and hopefully, help the team to reach greater heights.’