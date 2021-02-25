Zungu breaks silence after breaching Covid-19 protocols

Bafana Bafana and Rangers midfielder Bongani Zungu has spoken out for the first time after he was suspended for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

The 28-year-old was one of five players who were caught overstepping the protocols to attend a party earlier this month.

Zungu was subsequently removed from the squad in order to self-isolate, which also led to his suspension, having last featured for the Scottish giants on Friday, 2 July 2021.

‘I’d like to apologise to the Rangers fans. It’s been a great season so far for the club and my message is I’d like to apologise and hope the fans can continue to support us and we can put this behind us and focus on the future,’ Zungu told Rangers TV.

Meanwhile, Rangers head coach Steven Gerrard recently hinted that Zungu could be let go once his loan deal with the club expires.

‘I think that would be fair to say, yes,’ Gerrard said. ‘That will take care of itself and we’ll move forward with the players who have remained professional and want to be part of a successful team.

'We spoke as a group and I explained the situation to them. We’re at such an important time of the season with the fixtures coming up that we can’t be worrying about it or letting our focus slide.’