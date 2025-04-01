'It’s impossible to be honest… I've made it clear that I need to take the next step, I want to fight for titles, I had a lot of offers' Matheus Cunha transfer hint met with backlash

Wolves star Matheus Cunha has enraged his own supporters with a recent interview

Matheus Cunha removes his shirt in celebration after scoring for Wolves in the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Molineux in Wolverhampton, UK on 1 February, 2025.
Matheus Cunha removes his shirt in celebration after scoring for Wolves in the Premier League (Image credit: Alamy)

Matheus Cunha is undoubtedly one of Wolves' key men, but for how much longer will the Molineux faithful get to savour the attacking exploits of their brilliant Brazilian?

Recent comments from Cunha didn’t go down too well with Wolves fans, who turned on their top scorer after he seemingly issued a come-and-get-me plea.

The 25-year-old only signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal in February, so what did he really mean?

'It's impossible for players to be honest,' says Wolves star, Matheus Cunha

Matheus Cunha playing for Wolves against Fulham in the Premier League at Molineux in Wolverhampton, UK on 25 February, 2025.

Matheus Cunha has scored 13 Premier League goals this term at a rate of one every other game (Image credit: Alamy)

Signed permanently by Wolves after an initial loan spell from Atletico Madrid in 2023, Cunha has scored 27 Premier League goals since the start of last season.

The 13-cap Brazil international’s impressive performances for a Wolves team who have tended to languish towards the lower reaches of the top-flight table have seen him linked with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Matheus Cunha of Wolves shoots during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK on 29 December, 2024.

Cunha has made 85 appearances for Wolves in all competitions, finding the net 31 times (Image credit: Alamy)

Indeed, Cunha admitted to the Observer that he had “had a lot of offers” from elsewhere during the winter transfer window. However, he went on to say that he “couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone”.

But then came the words which really riled his own supporters. “Now, we’re close to achieving our goal [of staying up],” he acknowledged. “But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”

In light of the backlash from the Wolves fan base, Cunha has sought to clarify his remarks from that interview.

The former RB Leipzig forward took to social media on Monday in an effort to try and diffuse the situation.

Wolves' Matheus Cunha confronts Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez during the FA Cup fifth round match at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, UK on 1 March, 2025.

Cunha was sent off for violent conduct after headbutting Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez in the FA Cup fifth round last month (Image credit: Alamy)

Cunha posted a screenshot of the ire-provoking quote to his Instagram Story and appeared to claim that it had been misconstrued.

“And how do they get clicks? It’s impossible for the player to be honest in an interview knowing that everything can be taken in any way he wants,” he lamented.

Will Cunha still be a Wolves player come the end of the summer transfer window? Well, speculation over his future seems unlikely to go away.

But with questions over his temperament – he’s been banned twice this season, for swiping away the glasses of a member of Ipswich’s security staff and for headbutting Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez – one has to wonder whether clubs such as Liverpool and Arsenal would be willing to meet the reported £62.5m release clause in his contract.

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...

