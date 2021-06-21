Zwane: We came here to do the business

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane is hoping to finish their 'business' when they welcome Wydad Casablanca to the FNB Stadium for their Caf Champions League semi-final second on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys' quest of reaching a historic first Caf Champions League final was boosted after they secured a 1-0 win over Wydad at the Stade Mohammed V this past Saturday.

A goal from Samir Nurkovic saw Amakhosi walk away with a narrow lead heading into the second leg tie at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Zwane says he was delighted that his side kept a clean sheet and will be hoping his side can replicate the same form in the second leg.

'We came here to do the business and we did exactly that. We are happy with the result, but we know it’s not yet over. We have the second leg back home in Johannesburg and we will try and finish it off there,' Zwane told his club's official website.

'We’ve done what we came here for, we kept a clean sheet and we wanted a goal or two. The one is okay. They will open up a bit when they come to play us and we will try and punish them. We have another 90 minutes, it will be difficult.

'We were very disciplined and we hope to keep a clean sheet at home as well.'

The match at the FNB Stadium kicks off at 6pm.