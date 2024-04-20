Why Newcastle United’s local heroes are often ‘held to a higher standard’ by certain sections of their fan base

By Matthew Ketchell
published

They say you hurt the ones you love the most. At Newcastle United this rings true at times

Local Newcastle United players are displayed on a giant banner in the Gallowgate End of the ground prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on April 13, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England
Fan group Wor Flags paid tribute to boyhood fans of the club who currently play in Newcastle's first team (Image credit: Future)

Before their 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United supporters unveiled a banner that celebrated 11 members of their first-team squad who grew up supporting the club.

Beneath it was a quote from Sean Longstaff: “I love representing the city… Representing the people that are me”. t’s a beautiful line, but Longstaff hasn’t cut a figure of happiness representing his city at times this season.

