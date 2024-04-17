Newcastle United’s reported pursuit of ‘next Zlatan Ibrahimovic’ and what it may mean for Alexander Isak

By Joe Mewis
published

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for one Europe’s most promising young strikers

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe (Image credit: PA)

Newcastle United are reportedly stepping up their interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko - a player dubbed ‘the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic’.

The 20-year-old Slovenian has been compared to both Ibrahimovic and his Leipzig predecessor Erling Haaland after joining the Bundesliga side from Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1