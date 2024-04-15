Newcastle complete their first signing of the summer transfer window - before it's even opened

Newcastle United have already completed a permanent signing ahead of the summer, despite the transfer window not opening until June 14.

After beating Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 on Saturday, it has now become mathematically impossible for Newcastle to finish any lower than 14th in the Premier League this season.

That detail means that Lewis Hall will now join the club permanently in the summer, having spent the 2023/24 season on loan from Chelsea. Reports earlier in the season suggested that the 19-year-old needed to reach a certain number of appearances for an obligation to buy clause come into effect.

Newcastle have completed the signing of Lewis Hall (Image credit: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

That, however, has been disproven, with Hall's move dependent on Newcastle's finish in the Premier League. The young full-back will now join the club in a deal worth £28m, which Eddie Howe's side will pay once the transfer window opens.

Hall is clearly looking forward to making the move permanent, too, highlighting the ambition and trajectory of the club makes him excited for the future.

"I am here now as a Newcastle player and I really enjoy it," Hall said. "The future looks really good for the club with so many young and talented players. It is going in the right direction."

Hall came on against Tottenham on Saturday to make his 16th appearance in all competitions for Newcastle. Though just six of those games have been starts, Howe has previously stated that it'll take some time for Hall to get up to speed with his tactical processes, offering the young full-back space to develop away from the limelight of the Premier League.

Hall's £28m move bodes well for Chelsea in their plight to both sign more players while continuing to adhere to the Premier League's PSRs. With Hall having come through the youth system at Chelsea, his sale will represent pure profit on their books, allowing them to stretch other payments out across multiple years for any incomings.

