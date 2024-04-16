Ex-Newcastle star: 'I was gutted we drew 4-4 against Arsenal'

Former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson experienced his fair share of highs and lows at St. James' Park. Having joined the club in the Championship, Williamson played an integral part in the Magpies' return to the top flight, and even their push for Europe under Alan Pardew a few years later.

The MK Dons manager made 150 appearances for Newcastle, the most of any other club in his 18-year playing career, cementing himself as a fan favourite with the Toon Army before departing for Wolves on a permanent deal in 2016.

Alan Pardew unveiled as Newcastle United manager. (Image credit: PA Images)

"Overall, I think it’s the amount of games I played," Williamson told FourFourTwo when asked about his biggest achievement on Tyneside.

"Coming into the Championship having spent my career in the lower leagues was a massive challenge for me. Then obviously we’ve ended up finishing fifth to get into the Europa League.

"You’ve got the 5-1 against Sunderland, the 4-4 against Arsenal, and beating Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time in years. [There were] loads of standout moments."

A wonderful Cheick Tiote strike sealed the unlikely comeback against Arsenal. (Image credit: Getty)

Perhaps the most memorable game of his six-year stay at Newcastle, Williamson explained how the dressing room galvanised to come back from 4-0 down at home to Arsenal in 2011 to rescue a dramatic 4-4 draw.

"It wasn’t great at half-time!" He explained.

"We were 3-0 down after about 10 minutes. It was pretty daunting, but we had huge characters in the dressing room. I talk to the lads now, and always will.

"I say as a coach now that it’s not about what actually happens; it’s about how we react to it. When you’re 4-0 down to Arsenal, it’s very bleak, but we knew we had strong leaders and we had to go out and stand up.

"It was more a matter of pride than anything. We had a couple of half-chances when it was 4-4, so I was actually a bit gutted, as stupid as that sounds. I thought a 5-4 win would’ve been unbelievable."

Dubbed 'Iron Mike' by the Newcastle fans for his no-nonsense defensive style, Williamson explained the uniqueness of the fanbase and the club itself.

"I was grateful [for the nickname]. Appreciative. I know I’m not the most technically gifted player; it was a nice tag to have. I always had a good relationship with the fans. It’s a unique place to play football: when they get behind you, it’s extraordinary."

