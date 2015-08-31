Build your own gym



Rotating push-up bars

Do a ‘posh press-up’ with rotating bars; as Saul muses: “Upper body strength is vital in an increasingly physical modern game.”

£11.99, blitzsport.com



Core X System

This favourite of Owen Hargreaves gives a full workout in mere minutes. “Working the core gives you major benefits as a player,” advises Saul. From £45, corexsystem.com



Bosu ball

A balance trainer helps you to increase strength and fitness. “Trying to stabilise when using this kind of equipment is great for balance and agility on the pitch,” says Saul. Prices at bosu.com

Gliding discs

These are perfect for Pilates or resistance training. “Pilates is great – I recommend players try it as a great way to strengthen,” says Saul.

£23.99, amazon.co.uk

ViPR

Use “loaded movement training” to integrate exercising the entire body into every movement. Saul adds: “Varying your exercises keeps you working hard – great for sharpening up.”

Call FitPro: 0208 586 8651



TRX

This fully-adjustable home suspension trainer gets you in the right position to build muscle and improve flexibility. “These are excellent,” says Saul. “They train the whole body using your own body weight.”

£130, trxtraining.com

Fitness Mad Tube

Perform 10 key resistance exercises with this cleverly designed resistance tube. “Building up the core helps your balance and explosive movements on the pitch,” says Saul. Try a front squat: stand on it with feet at shoulder width, sit down and stand for 8-12 reps.

£7.50 amazon.co.uk