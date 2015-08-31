Build your own gym
By Nick Moore
Kit out your home with the right gear for your game and you’ll return for pre-season in tip-top shape, thanks to personal football trainer Saul Isaksson-Hurst
Rotating push-up bars
Do a ‘posh press-up’ with rotating bars; as Saul muses: “Upper body strength is vital in an increasingly physical modern game.”
£11.99, blitzsport.com
Core X System
This favourite of Owen Hargreaves gives a full workout in mere minutes. “Working the core gives you major benefits as a player,” advises Saul. From £45, corexsystem.com
Bosu ball
A balance trainer helps you to increase strength and fitness. “Trying to stabilise when using this kind of equipment is great for balance and agility on the pitch,” says Saul. Prices at bosu.com
Gliding discs
These are perfect for Pilates or resistance training. “Pilates is great – I recommend players try it as a great way to strengthen,” says Saul.
£23.99, amazon.co.uk
ViPR
Use “loaded movement training” to integrate exercising the entire body into every movement. Saul adds: “Varying your exercises keeps you working hard – great for sharpening up.”
Call FitPro: 0208 586 8651
TRX
This fully-adjustable home suspension trainer gets you in the right position to build muscle and improve flexibility. “These are excellent,” says Saul. “They train the whole body using your own body weight.”
£130, trxtraining.com
Fitness Mad Tube
Perform 10 key resistance exercises with this cleverly designed resistance tube. “Building up the core helps your balance and explosive movements on the pitch,” says Saul. Try a front squat: stand on it with feet at shoulder width, sit down and stand for 8-12 reps.
£7.50 amazon.co.uk
