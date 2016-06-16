Aaron Ramsey: 5 foods I can't live without

If you want to deliver out on the pitch you have to eat the right things off it. Easier said than done if you’re used to turkey twizzlers and potato smiley faces.

But don’t worry – we sat down with Arsenal’s tireless midfielder Aaron Ramsey – to find out what you should be piling on your plate.

“I have vegetables with every meal and fruit for dessert,” says the Welshman.

Yeah, pull the other one Aaron. What do you really scoff when Arsene Wenger’s not looking? “Now and again I do treat myself. It’s so tempting when it’s there.”



What indulgence is he talking about? Hit play and find out – just as long as you promise to not tell Arsene.

