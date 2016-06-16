Aaron Ramsey: 5 foods I can't live without
By Ben Welch
Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey gives us a run down of his daily diet and reveals what cheat food he finds hard to resist
If you want to deliver out on the pitch you have to eat the right things off it. Easier said than done if you’re used to turkey twizzlers and potato smiley faces.
But don’t worry – we sat down with Arsenal’s tireless midfielder Aaron Ramsey – to find out what you should be piling on your plate.
“I have vegetables with every meal and fruit for dessert,” says the Welshman.
Yeah, pull the other one Aaron. What do you really scoff when Arsene Wenger’s not looking? “Now and again I do treat myself. It’s so tempting when it’s there.”
What indulgence is he talking about? Hit play and find out – just as long as you promise to not tell Arsene.
The new ‘Game On or Game Over’ film featuring Aaron Ramsey, Álvaro Negredo and Jesús Navas can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/l1dVqELNbE0
Furon and Visaro boots are available to pre-order now at www.newbalance.com/football (US residents) and www.newbalance.co.uk/football (UK residents)
For more tips on nutrition:
Jordi Alba: Feed your engine
Simon Mignolet’s big game nutrition plan
Diego Forlan: My 24-hour food diary
Mario Gotze's energy-boosting diet
Clint Dempsey: eat like a star
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.