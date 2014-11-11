Mario Gotze's energy-boosting diet

“I always run out of steam around 60 minutes. What food and drink should you get on board to power you for the whole game?”

Nazmi Muhammad, via Facebook

Mario Gotze says:

“As a creative player I need to make sure I’m lightweight and full of energy. Diet is an important part of the professional game.



Growing up as a young footballer I have always been really aware of what I eat and drink. I eat a lot of fresh fruit and fish. Keeping hydrated is also important.



A healthy and balanced diet helps me stay physically and mentally fit, which of course reflects in my performances on the pitch.



I usually have a meal three hours prior to kick-off – something high in carbohydrates, with a bit of protein and low in fat. This helps to provide the fuel I need without causing too much digestive discomfort.



I drink water with my meal to help digestion and keep me hydrated before kick-off. I sometimes have an isotonic sports drink an hour before kick-off, to keep my blood sugar high so I can maintain high intensity and don’t feel tired.”



Diet and fitness is very important as it allows you to maximise your physical and technical potential.”



Mario Gotze wears the Nike Magista boot, featuring a Dynamic Fit collar silhouette and Nike Flyknit technology for unprecedented fit, feel and control. Find out more atwww.nike.com/magista



For more diet tips see:

Diego Forlan: My 24-hour food diary

Jordi Alba: Feed your engine

Simon Mignolet’s big game nutrition plan

Javi Garcia: 5 foods I can't live without

Sebastien Bassong: 5 foods I can't live without

Micah Richards: 5 foods I can't live without

Joe Hart: 5 foods I can't live without