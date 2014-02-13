Simon Mignolet’s big game nutrition plan

POWER UP

Three hours before the game I eat a lot of protein-based food because I like to be full, but not bloated. I have eggs, a bit of toast, maybe some cereal and a protein drink.



REINFORCE YOUR MUSCLES

It’s important that you get plenty of fluid onboard before the game to loosen up your muscles and reduce your risk of injury.



DRINK FOR FOCUS

I’ll have a pre-match caffeine drink, such as Red Bull, to get myself mentally focused for the game.



REFUEL AT HALF-TIME

Rehydration at half-time is just as important. I will have a drink or take a hydration tablet. Some of the outfield players might have an energy gel as well, but we don’t eat anything during the half-time break.



REPAIR AND PREPARE

Goalkeepers don’t burn as much energy as outfield players because we don’t cover the same mileage, but we need to rebuild our muscles after the game so I’ll have a protein shake.



