Soup up your game

THE MUSCLE BUILDER: HUNGARIAN GOULASH

Ingredients (serves 6)

• 700g of beef chuck steak

• 5 white onions, diced

• 2 tablespoons of olive oil

• 2 tablespoons of sweet

Hungarian paprika

• ½ teaspoon of whole

caraway seeds

• 250g of tomatoes, chopped

• 750ml of beef stock

• 3 large potatoes,

peeled and diced

How to make it

• Heat oil, sear chuck steak and set aside

• Sauté onions in olive oil until they colour, then lower heat and cover to soften

• Add paprika, caraway seeds, tomato, seared beef and stock. Cover and simmer for at least an hour

• Add potatoes and cook for half an hour

How it helps

High in zinc, the steak will boost testosterone levels, supporting muscle growth. With thighs like Roberto Carlos you’ll be blasting holes through the goalkeeper, let alone the net

THE RECOVERY AID: SPICY TOMATO AND BASIL

Ingredients (serves 6)

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

• 3 white onions, diced

• 2 carrots, peeled and diced

• 1 garlic clove, diced

• ½ teaspoon of oregano

• Pinch of dried red chilli flakes

• 1,200g of chopped tomatoes

• 50g of tomato puree

• 1 tablespoon of light brown sugar

• 500ml of vegetable stock

• Small handful of basil leaves

How to make it

• Heat oil and fry off onions and carrots until they colour

• Add garlic, chilli and oregano to the pan and cook briefly

• Add stock, chopped tomatoes, tomato puree and sugar, cover and

bring to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes

• Add the basil leaves

• Blend until smooth

How it helps

Tomatoes contain lycopene, which helps repair muscles and return

blood levels to normal levels after you’ve put in a shift on the pitch

THE ENERGY BOOSTER: TOULOUSE SAUSAGE CASSOULET

Ingredients (serves 6)

• 6 Toulouse sausages

• 2 tablespoons of olive oil

• 20g of salted butter

• 90g of bacon lardons

• 1 white onion, 1 carrot, 1 celery

stick and 1 garlic clove, all diced

• 400ml of chicken stock

• 3 tablespoons of tomato puree

• 400g of chopped tomatoes

• ½ teaspoon of oregano

• 1 teaspoon of thyme

• 100ml of white wine

• 400g of Haricot beans

• 200g of Cannellini beans

• 1 dessert spoon of Dijon mustard

• Handful of chopped parsley

How to make it

• Grill sausages and slice into coins

• Heat oil and butter, fry off bacon

• Sauté onions, carrot, celery and garlic, lower heat, cover to soften

• Add white wine, reduce slightly, add chopped tomatoes, tomato

puree, oregano, thyme and stock

• Add beans, sausage, heat through

• Stir in parsley and mustard

How it helps

The beans’ protein, iron, potassium, magnesium, calcium and B vitamins will fuel your whirring pistons