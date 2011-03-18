Improve your dribbling with Gareth Bale: Part One

I'm a decent dribbler, but I need to improve my end product. What can I do to improve my finishing on the run?

Nick Walter, via email





Gareth Bale says:

“This looks hard but is one of my favourites: place 14 cones pretty close to each other but at random in a smallish circle, then dribble through them, without the ball touching any of them, before running on goal and shooting.



Your close control will need to be at its best to navigate the cones at speed, and then put your head up to pick your target before striking on goal.



I don’t tend to take that many shots from outside the area, but when I do, it’s always with the side-foot for placement, and the laces for power.



This one brings all the pieces of the jigsaw together – speed, control, flexibility, quick feet and finishing ability.”



