Gareth Bale: Improve your speed

Need to work on my pace over the summer. Do you have any drills I could use to improve my speed?

David Parkinson, via email

Gareth Bale says:

“You need to change direction quickly during a game and these drills are the perfect preparation.



Place five cones in a line and run on the balls of your feet, with the heels off the ground, first placing one foot in between each cone, then both.



Drive your arms up and keep your head straight, before running diagonally in and out of the cones.



It might sound simple but plenty of foot contact with the ground improves your footwork and makes it easier to avoid a challenge. Having a light and supportive boot also helps!”



Also see:

Improve your dribbling with Gareth Bale: Part One

Improve your dribbling with Gareth Bale: Part Two

Gareth Bale: Score from free kicks

Why Bale’s got it all taped up

