Make the ball stick to your feet

“The key to dribbling is instinct. Producing a piece of skill to beat a defender has to be spontaneous.



Don’t receive the ball and think, ‘I’ve got to do this and this.’ Just follow your feeling.



When I was in PSV’s academy the coaches would show us different technical moves for us to perfect in training and in our own time.



The key to getting them right in a game is practice. You also have to be brave enough to try it. If you don’t take risks, you cannot improve.



It’s very important to be aware – stay on your toes and keep your head up. Judge the situation and decide when you can or can’t dribble.”



