Make the ball stick to your feet
By Ben Welch
Dutch winger Ibrahim Afellay on slaloming through the opposition
“The key to dribbling is instinct. Producing a piece of skill to beat a defender has to be spontaneous.
Don’t receive the ball and think, ‘I’ve got to do this and this.’ Just follow your feeling.
When I was in PSV’s academy the coaches would show us different technical moves for us to perfect in training and in our own time.
The key to getting them right in a game is practice. You also have to be brave enough to try it. If you don’t take risks, you cannot improve.
It’s very important to be aware – stay on your toes and keep your head up. Judge the situation and decide when you can or can’t dribble.”
