Play like Real Madrid: Play from the wings
By Ben Welch
Play from the wings like Di Maria, Ozil and Coentrao, thanks to this carefully constructed drill from Alfred Galustian, head of Coerver Coaching
Setup
Set out a pitch of 40 x 50 yards with full-size goals. Mark out 10-yard ‘crossing lanes’ on each side.
Drill
Teams play five vs five (including goalkeepers). Both teams have a player solely operating in each crossing lane, creating one-on-one match-ups out wide. The drill starts with the goalkeeper playing out to one of his team-mates. From there, the team must try to get the ball to either winger. This player can either try to beat his opposite number, play a one-two with a team-mate or deliver an early cross. Goals can only be scored by converting a cross.A
