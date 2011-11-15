Play like Real Madrid: Play from the wings

Setup

Set out a pitch of 40 x 50 yards with full-size goals. Mark out 10-yard ‘crossing lanes’ on each side.



Drill

Teams play five vs five (including goalkeepers). Both teams have a player solely operating in each crossing lane, creating one-on-one match-ups out wide. The drill starts with the goalkeeper playing out to one of his team-mates. From there, the team must try to get the ball to either winger. This player can either try to beat his opposite number, play a one-two with a team-mate or deliver an early cross. Goals can only be scored by converting a cross.A



For more technical advice visit Coerver Coaching on YouTube. For more drills and games from Alf Galustian visit Soccer Session Planner.



Fancy creating your own 3D drills using the TactX software? Click here to find out more.



Also see:

Play like Real Madrid: Counter-attack

Play like Real Madrid: Pass and move