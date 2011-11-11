Play like Real Madrid: Pass and move

Setup

Mark out an area of 40 x 40 yards and select three teams of four players.



Drill

Two teams (white and black bibs) play possession football, keeping the ball from a third team (orange bibs), creating an eight vs four. When the chasing team (orange) touch the ball they join the attackers, with the team who lost possession becoming the chasers.



