Play like Spain: Master the 1 v 1

Why are Spain so accomplished in possession? Because every player wants the ball. They crave it. No sign of fear, just pure enjoyment.



Even when they’re surrounded by would-be tacklers the Spanish players demand the ball.



Complete mastery of the sphere enables them to receive a pass under pressure and evade capture with a flash of technical brilliance.



Pundits salivate over their tika-taka passing game, but it’s the individual’s ability to beat an opponent in a 1 v 1 situation that often creates space for a pass.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could learn these skills and take them into your games at the weekend? Now, FFT can’t transform you into Andres Iniesta, but we can help you become a Sunday League version with the help of Coerver Coaching.



Ball mastery in 1 v 1 situations is at the core of Coerver’s curriculum so we asked co-founder, Alfred Galustian, to come up with some simple drills for you to practise.



Hit play and let Galustian teach you match-winning tekkers.



The Stoke City Academy demonstrated the drills.



Coerver Coaching is the world’s number one soccer skills teaching method. For more information visit www.playgreatsoccer.com. Follow co-founder of @CoerverCoaching, @coerveralf

For more football drills see:

Play like Spain: Fast combinations: Part one

Play like Spain: Fast combinations: Part two

Play like Spain: Pass under pressure

Play like Spain: Make the killer pass

Play like Spain: Fast finishing

Play like Spain: Training guides