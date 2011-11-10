Theo Walcott: Finish on the run

During his pomp Thierry Henry was the master of finishing at speed. Monsieur va-va-voom would switch on the afterburners, surge away from this marker and coolly slot the ball past the goalkeeper.



The former Arsenal and Barcelona hitman barely broke stride as he turned a dead end into a goal at breakneck speed.



The Gunners' current sprint king Theo Walcott inherited Henry's no.14 shirt and with it high expectations.



The former Southampton whiz kid spent a year learning from his idol and flashes of brilliance have drawn comparisons with the master and the apprentice.



Would you like to know what he learned? Yes? Of course yes. Well FFT can share the secrets of the London Colney training ground.



We were invited to talk to Walcott about his natural talent for finishing on the run and what he learned from Arsenal's record goalscorer.



Watch this video and the one man and his dog at your games will be able to stop ducking and start celebrating.



For more football tips see:

Thierry Henry: Finishing at speed

Wayne Rooney's shooting drill

Olivier Giroud: How to create and conquer

Rooney: Big match preparation

Ibrahimovic: How to play as a targetman