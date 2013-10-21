3 resistance band exercises

Exercise one: Lateral squat walk

How to do it Take a resistance band and put it around your ankles. Stand with your feet together, bending slightly at the knees and hips until your thighs are at a 45-degree angle. Have your toes pointing straight ahead and step 6-8 inches out to your left, keeping your right foot planted. Bring your trailing right foot back to the start position and repeat. This exercise fires up the glutes – the muscles responsible for powering your shooting, running and change of direction. It’s also helps with lower limb stability, making you stronger in the challenge.

Sets: 3

Reps: 8 (both legs)

The video:Lateral squat walk



Exercise two: Standing pallof lateral press

How to do it Attach a resistance band to a stationary object. Stand in front of the object and pull the band out until it is taut. Now, using both hands, hold the band out in front of you, with your arms fully extended. Pull it into your upper chest, then slowly extend your arms in front of you until they’re straight and hold for five seconds. Then bring them back. This exercise will give you stability around the shoulder and pelvic girdle, enhancing your ability to hold off an opponent.

Sets: 3

Reps: 10

The video:Standing pallof lateral press



Exercise three: Squat with shoulder press

How to do it Lay a resistance band on the floor, step onto the centre of it with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend down and grab both ends of the band, before standing up straight, pulling it taut, with your arms fully extended. Pull the band up to your shoulders, palms facing out, elbows tucked in. Drop down into a squat position, before driving back up to a standing position, fully extending your arms above your head. Bring them back down to your shoulders and repeat. This exercise will work your core, boosting leg and arm strength, making you a handful out on the pitch.

Sets: 3

Reps: 12

The video:Squat with shoulder press



The League Medical Association (LMedA) represents and promotes all personnel in professional league football. For more information please visit www.lmeda.co.uk or email info@lmeda.co.uk