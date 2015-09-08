3-step guide to energising your performance

There’s no escaping inspirational guff - it’s everywhere. Even Transport for London (TfL) are getting in on the act, covering their service information boards with motivational messages.

Smile. Be happy. Stay positive. Seize the day. Yadda, yadda, yadda. It’s all said with the best intentions, but what does it actually mean? What’s the actionable advice? How do you actually put this into practice and more importantly, will any of it actually help you perform better on the pitch?

And the answer is yes and we’re going to tell you how. Brentford’s peak performance coach, Tom Bates, believes you can boost your performance with three simple psychological shortcuts.

Build his recommended brain training into your weekly schedule and you’ll be ready to push that bit further when it matters most.

Hit play and let Bates fill you in.



For more football tips see:

Top five tips for football visualisation

Rooney: Big match preparation

Clint Dempsey: mental preparation

Gary Neville: Become a master of mentality

Michael Ballack: Coping with pressure

Thierry Henry: My pre-match rituals