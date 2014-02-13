Alvaro Negredo: Know your wing man

"You formed a good partnership with Jesus Navas. I want to do the same with my winger. Any tips?"

Nick Avery, via Facebook

Alvaro Negredo says:

“Playing together for so many years [at Sevilla], it’s only natural that a partnership develops.



“You know he’s looking to cross, forcing the centre-backs to look to the wings, which distracts them from what I’m doing.



“I studied videos, or watched him from the bench, but as the relationship develops, everything becomes more instinctive.



“From just a look, you can tell whether he’s going to cross or take on a defender, then you can quickly make your run.



“We’re good friends away from the pitch; our families regularly socialise. It makes your relationship stronger because you know your mate on the wing has your back.



“Working day-by-day with someone you get on well with socially is an immense pleasure, so establishing that relationship is very important.



“No one gives out presents in football, so you have to work hard at developing the partnership. Work in training helps – simple drills like crossing and shooting first-time.”



