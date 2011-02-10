Alan Smith: Score from crosses
By Ben Welch
Standing at over six feet tall, Arsenal legend Alan Smith knew a thing or two about scoring from crosses. Here 'Smudger' gives you the lowdown on connecting wit
During his eight years at Arsenal, Alan Smith fed off the silverservice deliveries of Paul Merson, David Rocastle and Anders Limpar, to net 115 goals for the Gunners.
With George Graham's men keen to get the ball out wide to their rear gunners, Smith knew if he made the right run the ball would find its way to meet him.
He fine tuned his movement off the ball, acquiring the nous to find space in the box and shake off his marker. In this video he passes on his experience and tricks of the trade.
See also:
Alan Smith: Score one-on-ones
Alan Smith: Beat the offside trap
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.