Alan Smith: Score from crosses

During his eight years at Arsenal, Alan Smith fed off the silverservice deliveries of Paul Merson, David Rocastle and Anders Limpar, to net 115 goals for the Gunners.



With George Graham's men keen to get the ball out wide to their rear gunners, Smith knew if he made the right run the ball would find its way to meet him.



He fine tuned his movement off the ball, acquiring the nous to find space in the box and shake off his marker. In this video he passes on his experience and tricks of the trade.



