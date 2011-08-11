Dion Dublin: Score from crosses
By Ben Welch
Small movements make a big difference when connecting with a cross, says former Aston Villa ace Dion Dublin
Many of Dion Dublin's 111 Premier League goals came from the big striker converting a cross.
By his own admission, his height and powerful build helped him shrug off his markers, but he also believes clever movement, rather than lots of movement, enabled him to find space in the box.
"I’d give the defender a fake run and I’d go the opposite way. If I'm honest, my movements were often really, really small," Dublin told FourFourTwo Performance.
"The defender takes his eyes off you for a second, he comes back and you’re gone. Either you’re coming across him, going in behind or going far post."
To improve your chances of connecting with a cross press play and Dublin will let you in on the tricks of the trade.
