Avoid injury with flexibility
By Joe Brewin
To get the most out of your game and avoid injury, you have to make time for stretching, says England physio, Steve Kemp
Hands up who likes stretching? Just what we thought - no one. Let’s face it, it’s boring. What sort of lunatic wants to stand in an uncomfortable position in the freezing cold, when they could be whalloping balls into an empty net?
The sort of lunatic who wants to improve their performance and avoid injury, that’s who.
Stretching before a game can increase your range of motion and lengthen your muscles, helping you to generate more force - meaning you’ll be able to leap higher, shoot harder and run faster.
Not so boring now is it? To avoid injuries and upgrade your game, watch this video and learn the basics with England physio, Steve Kemp.
