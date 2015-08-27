Repair your body with pilates



Hip circles in supine

Lie on your back and bring your right knee to your chest, creating a 90-degree angle. In one fluid movement, straighten your right leg and turn it out, so your groin is facing the ceiling and your knee the wall. Perform a circular motion, rotating your leg out and then back to the start position.

Sets: 2 (change the direction of movement after each set; rest for 30 seconds between sets)

Reps: 8-10 (each leg)



Quadruped leg circles

Get on all fours and fully extend your left leg behind you. Bring it out to the left, rotating the hip joint and bending at the knee. Once your knee is level with your hip, pull it in towards you until you’re back on all fours. Repeat the exercise, focusing on a seamless motion.

Sets: 2 (rest for 30 seconds between sets)

Reps: 8-10 (each leg)

Side lying leg circles

Lie on your right and lift your left leg. Put your left upper arm on the floor and tuck your right arm behind your head. Bend the right knee and raise the left leg 6-8 inches, doing 8-10 small, forward circles. Return to the start and switch sides.

Sets: 2 (rest for 30 seconds between sets)

Reps: 8-10 (each leg)





Threading the needle

Get on all fours and slide your right arm underneath your body, reaching out with your fingertips sliding across the floor. Pull the arm back to the start position, rotating outwards, opening your body and lifting the hand up to the ceiling, looking towards your fingertips.

Sets: 2 (rest for 30 seconds between sets)

Reps: 8-10 (each arm)





Sphinx

Lie on your front and look down, head lifted off the floor. Position the elbows underneath the shoulders, forearms resting parallel to one another on the floor. Raise your chest up between your shoulders, keeping the pelvis flat to the floor, creating an arc in the lower back. Take three deep breaths and return to the start.

Sets: 3 (rest for 30 seconds between sets)

Reps: 8-10

