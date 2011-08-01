Kick-off on the front foot

STRAIGHT LEG MARCH

TECHNIQUE: Straighten your leg and kick forward as high as you can, aiming to touch your opposing hand with your foot. Repeat on the opposite side. On the third kick immediately sprint for 5–10 metres.

WHAT IT DOES: This exercise will help loosen your hamstrings and maintain warmth in your body and muscles, preventing injury. It will also raise your heart rate in preparation for the game.

REPS: 5

BACKWARD SKIP ACROSS

TECHNIQUE: Start skipping backwards, before bringing your left leg up in a right angle across your body, twisting from the waist, touching your right elbow. Repeat on opposite side. After six repetitions (three on each side), turn and sprint in zig-zags for 5–10 metres.

WHAT IT DOES: By mimicking actions used for football in the warm-up, you’ll prepare muscles for explosive movements. It will also fire up hip and groin flexibility.

REPS: 5

SKI JUMPS

TECHNIQUE: Leap to your left, swinging your left leg out and landing on it. Hold this for one second and then repeat on opposite side. Then sprint backwards for 5–10 metres.

HOW IT HELPS: Ski jumps improve coordination and agility for football. Performing dynamic exercises triggers your mental preparation for the match by telling the body, ‘it’s game time’.

REPS: 5