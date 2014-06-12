The effects of playing in heat and humidity explained

Sunshine makes everything in life seem better – unless you’re running around in it.



Most of us struggle to complete 90 minutes in mild conditions – throw searing heat and oxygen-sucking humidity into the mix and you’ll be lucky to make it out the first 15 minutes.



But what do these conditions actually do to our bodies? Why does it sap the energy from our legs? What effect does this have on our performance?



Explaining all of this and more are our leading experts. Hit play and prepare for an education.



Emma Stevenson, Karl Halibi and Nathan Gardiner were speaking at the Science + Football Conference 2014. For more information visit www.scienceandfootball.com



