Prepare your body for playing in the heat

If your body is used to performing in mild temperatures don’t expect it to react positively to running around in a heat wave.



It’s not used to it, it won’t like it and it will take time to adapt. Instead of asking it to perform at optimum levels in a climate it’s not accustomed to, get it prepared for what’s in store.



So what extra precautions do you need to take? How do you acclimatise the body to hot and humid conditions? How do you stay safe and put in a lung-busting performance?



England’s senior physio, Steve Kemp, and Peak Performance coach, Tom Bates explain how to get your body in shape to go the distance in the heat.



Tom Bates and Steve Kemp were speaking at the Science + Football Conference 2014. For more information visit www.scienceandfootball.com



Also see:

Beat the heat

How to combat the heat

The effects of playing in heat and humidity explained

How heat and humidity affect the mind

