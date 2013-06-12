Gary Neville: How to overrun the defence

Set-up

Four attackers are positioned just beyond the halfway line, with three defenders stationed along the 18-yard-box. The coach stands in the centre circle with a ball.



Action

The coach passes the ball to one of the attackers – in this case player B (see video). The attacking players must now try to break through the defence and score. Attacker A makes a run around the outside of defender A to create space for a shot. Attacker A takes advantage of the overload and drives through the gap to take a shot at goal.



Key points

• Spread out and stretch the defence

• Draw the defenders out of position

• Wide player makes run outside the defender

• Take advantage of the space and shoot



