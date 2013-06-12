Gary Neville: How to overrun the defence
By Ben Welch
Charge through the opposition's defence thanks to this drill from England coach, Gary Neville
Set-up
Four attackers are positioned just beyond the halfway line, with three defenders stationed along the 18-yard-box. The coach stands in the centre circle with a ball.
Action
The coach passes the ball to one of the attackers – in this case player B (see video). The attacking players must now try to break through the defence and score. Attacker A makes a run around the outside of defender A to create space for a shot. Attacker A takes advantage of the overload and drives through the gap to take a shot at goal.
Key points
• Spread out and stretch the defence
• Draw the defenders out of position
• Wide player makes run outside the defender
• Take advantage of the space and shoot
Neville was talking at an event for Vauxhall, the England sponsor. Keep up to date with news and comps at vauxhallfootball.co.uk, @VauxhallEngland andfacebook.com/VauxhallEngland
