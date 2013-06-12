Trending

Gary Neville: How to overrun the defence

By

Charge through the opposition's defence thanks to this drill from England coach, Gary Neville

Set-up

Four attackers are positioned just beyond the halfway line, with three defenders stationed along the 18-yard-box. The coach stands in the centre circle with a ball.
 

Action

The coach passes the ball to one of the attackers – in this case player B (see video). The attacking players must now try to break through the defence and score. Attacker A makes a run around the outside of defender A to create space for a shot. Attacker A takes advantage of the overload and drives through the gap to take a shot at goal.
 

Key points

•    Spread out and stretch the defence
•    Draw the defenders out of position
•    Wide player makes run outside the defender
•    Take advantage of the space and shoot

Neville was talking at an event for Vauxhall, the England sponsor. Keep up to date with news and comps at vauxhallfootball.co.uk, @VauxhallEngland andfacebook.com/VauxhallEngland

Also see:
Play like Spain: Master the 1 v 1
Play like Spain: Fast combinations: Part one
Play like Spain: Fast combinations: Part two
Play like Spain: Pass under pressure
Play like Spain: Make the killer pass
Play like Spain: Fast finishing
Play like Spain: Training guides