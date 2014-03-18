How to stop a bloody nose

When your first aid kit consists of a sweaty jock strap, some Sellotape and a bottle of dirty river water, a bloody nose can pose a few problems.



But don’t worry, it doesn’t have to be a game-ender. There are some simple things you can do to cork the flow of claret and stay on the pitch.



Watch this video and let Millwall’s head physio, Bobby Bacic, explain.



Bobby Bacic was speaking at the Science + Football Conference. This year's conference is on Wednesday, April 30 at the London Soccer Dome. For more information visitwww.scienceandfootball.com