Keep your feet blister free

SHOW THEM SOME LOVE

“You want to keep your feet clean and soft. Wash them using soap and dry carefully, especially between the toes and around the back of the heel,” instructs Stephen Wright, Southampton physio. “Remove hard skin, especially if it’s in the same place you often get blisters. Apply moisturiser 2-3 times a week after you shower.”



GET PADDED UP

"Friction causes the layers of the skin to separate and the space fills with tissue fluid,” explains Wright. “They can result in aches and pains in other parts of the body, including muscles, tendons and joints. To prevent this you can replace the insoles of your boots with some off-the-shelf arch supports that have extra padding."



SOAK AND STRETCH

"You want to make sure you’ve got a good pair of well-worn boots on, but if they’re newish or plastic, soak them in hot water so you can stretch them,” says Wright. “Another trick you can try is putting petroleum gel over your sock or in your boots, especially around the heel and on the ball of the foot. An anti-blister hydrocolloid dressing could also help."