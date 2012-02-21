Oxlade-Chamberlain: How to skin the full-back

A major part of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s impressive performances in his debut season for Arsenal has been his fearless approach to Premier League football.



Unperturbed by the step-up from Southampton, the winger has utilised his pace and craft to great effect against some of the country’s most established full-backs, leading to calls for his inclusion in England’s Euro 2012 squad.



Speaking to FFT, the fleet-footed forward revealed that getting one over on your opposing man early on and mixing things up is the name of the game.



“Let him know you’re there by getting at him straight away, especially if you do it with pace,” says Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“But you have to make sure you do it at the right times – you can’t always dribble; sometimes the sensible decision is to pass it.”

Watch the video to find out more on how The Ox goes about his business…

Oxlade-Chamberlain attended Arsenal Reserves vs Nike Academy. To follow the Nike Academy, Visit facebook.com/NikeAcademy.



