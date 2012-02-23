Oxlade-Chamberlain: Get the edge over a physical defender

As a winger, you will come up against defenders of different shapes and sizes. Your job is to decide how you play your game in a way that exposes their weaknesses.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has found out how vital this is in the Premier League, especially given the number of centre back sized full-backs present - Micah Richards, Jose Enrique and Branislav Ivanović, for example.



“Don’t get yourself in a physical battle with a physically bigger defender because, nine times out of 10, you’ll lose,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told FFT.



While your opposite man may be a man-mountain, the chances are he won’t be quick on his feet. Use this to your advantage, implores The Ox.



“Personally, if I see a full-back that’s quite tall and big then I’m happy, because chances are he won’t be as nippy and agile as you.”



Watch on to find out how to effectively combat your opponents brawn with your brain…

