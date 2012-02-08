Nike Academy: The Arsenal test
By Huw Davies
FourFourTwo Performance went along to London Colney to watch the Nike Academy do battle with Arsenal's young guns
Since Arsene Wenger took over Arsenal in 1996 the club have been associated with producing precocious talent, programmed to play fearless attacking football. As such, their academy – established in 1998 - is a breeding-ground for some of the most exciting talent in Europe.
Measuring their progress against the Gunners' conveyor belt was the next challenge for The Nike Academy - a full-time football development programme.
Trying to cut down a team of unknown pretenders would have been a lesson at Arsenal's finishing school, but with the likes of Ryo Miyachi, Craig Eastmond and recent senior-team debutant Nico Yennaris lining up for Arsenal, it threatened to be an invitation to attend a masterclass.
With Jack Wilshere, Bacary Sagna and former Nike Academy tormentor Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain watching from the sidelines, this was the ultimate audition for the Academy's wannabe stars.
Did Arsenal put the Nike Academy to the sword? Or did the north London artisans get gunned down in their own backyard?
You can find out more about how you can get involved with the Nike Academy, and watch the players’ progress this season, by visiting Facebook and NikeFootball.com.
