Oxlade-Chamberlain: Making a step up in class

In the space of two years Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has gone from promising youngster to Premier League hotshot, prompting calls for his inclusion in England's squad for Euro 2012.



Even his club manager Arsene Wenger has been surprised by his rapid ascent. "You cannot rule it out (AOC going to Euro 2012) and it is not because you are young that you cannot play. We will see in the next three months and if he does well, why not?' said the Frenchman.



"We live in a world of immediacy. I would not have expected him to be so mature in September because he still looked like a boy. Now suddenly he looks like he can take pressure and that he has the personality to produce under pressure.



"But he has only really played one game at the top, so let's see how well he does."



If his performances thus far are anything to go by, then you can expect to see the 18-year-old on the plane to Poland and Ukraine.



After excelling in Southampton's Academy he made his first-team debut in March 2010 at the age of just 16 years and 199 days.



Forty-four appearances later and he moved to The Emirates for £12 million last summer. Wenger has tried to manage the hype, but the young gun's all-action displays have forced the Arsenal boss to award him with a starting berth.



Fearless, confident and talented, Oxlade-Chamberlain has embraced pressure and looks at home on the biggest stage.



To learn his secrets, watch this video and let The Ox do the talking….



