Power up your pistons to roar past opponents

Barbell hip raise

Muscles: glutes, calves, hamstrings

Rest your head and shoulders on a bench and roll a loaded barbell up your legs until it sits across your hips. With your feet planted, squeeze your glutes and lift the barbell off the floor by driving through your heels. Keep a straight line from shoulders to knees. Lower the barbell and repeat.

Sets 3 Reps 10

Squat into lunge

Muscles: quads, glutes, hamstrings

Rest a loaded barbell across your shoulders. Drop into a squat, pushing your hips back, bending at the knees. Drive back up to the start position and lunge forward with your right leg. Push off your foot and return to the start position. Lunge forward with your left leg and repeat the cycle.

Sets 3 Reps 10

Push-up renegade row

Muscles: back, abs, biceps, chest

Get into a push-up position, gripping a dumbbell in each hand. Lower your chest to the floor before pushing back up to the start position. Bring one dumbbell up to your ribcage. Maintain control and return it to the floor. Do the same with the other dumbbell. Repeat the three moves.

Sets 3 Reps 10



Click here to see these exercises in action



This workout was provided by elite conditioning coach Jamie Reynolds. Reynolds is the founder of Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow@jamie_velocity



The Sergio Aguero training guides

Accelerate like Aguero

Bring spring to your sprints

Train like a superstar: Essential cardio

Eat like a superstar: Muscle fuel