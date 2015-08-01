Train like a superstar: Essential cardio
By Ben Welch
Factor these HIIT sessions into your training to build superior match fitness
Weeks 1 & 2
Run 50m in 10 seconds. Complete 10 reps. Rest for 10 seconds in between reps. Do this twice a week.
Weeks 3 & 4
Run 30m in 6 seconds. Complete 12 reps. Rest for 10 seconds in between reps. Do this twice a week.
Weeks 5 & 6
Run 20m in 5 seconds. Complete 10 reps. Rest for 6 seconds in between reps. Do this twice a week
Training programme designed by elite conditioning coach Michael Amoah. Follow him on twitter@Mili4n
