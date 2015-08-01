Train like a superstar: Essential cardio

Weeks 1 & 2

Run 50m in 10 seconds. Complete 10 reps. Rest for 10 seconds in between reps. Do this twice a week.

Weeks 3 & 4

Run 30m in 6 seconds. Complete 12 reps. Rest for 10 seconds in between reps. Do this twice a week.

Weeks 5 & 6

Run 20m in 5 seconds. Complete 10 reps. Rest for 6 seconds in between reps. Do this twice a week



Training programme designed by elite conditioning coach Michael Amoah. Follow him on twitter@Mili4n



