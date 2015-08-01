Bring spring to your sprints

Equipment

5kg weighted vest, a chair and six cones.

Action

Don the weighted vest and sit on the edge of the chair, ready to go. When the coach calls out a number from one to six, explode out of the chair to the corresponding cone, before returning to the start position. Then repeat.

Progression

The coach stands behind the player and throws a ball over their shoulder. The player must burst off the chair, retrieve it and return to the coach.



SETS 3 (with a 2-minute recovery between each set)

REPS 10 (Take off the weighted vest before beginning the 10th and final repetition)



SAQ International are the established leaders in Speed, Agility and Quickness training. For more information visitwww.saqinternational.com



The Sergio Aguero training guides

Accelerate like Aguero

Power up your pistons to roar past opponents

Train like a superstar: Essential cardio

Eat like a superstar: Muscle fuel