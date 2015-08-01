Bring spring to your sprints
By Ben Welch
Argentina’s hotshot Sergio Aguero is always first to the ball. Follow this drill to instantly ignite your speed off the mark
Equipment
5kg weighted vest, a chair and six cones.
Action
Don the weighted vest and sit on the edge of the chair, ready to go. When the coach calls out a number from one to six, explode out of the chair to the corresponding cone, before returning to the start position. Then repeat.
Progression
The coach stands behind the player and throws a ball over their shoulder. The player must burst off the chair, retrieve it and return to the coach.
SETS 3 (with a 2-minute recovery between each set)
REPS 10 (Take off the weighted vest before beginning the 10th and final repetition)
