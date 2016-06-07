Raise the bar next season

CHAMPIONS

Don’t spend the summer basking in your success – set new targets and aim to improve by 10 per cent

Expert

Bill Beswick

The sports psychologist worked with Manchester United during Alex Ferguson’s trophy-laden reign.

Demand more

"Alex Ferguson would let his players know that they had to work extra hard to stay at the very top – you must do the same.”

Never stand still

“Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes – the best players reinvent themselves. Ask yourself: ‘How can I improve next season?’”

Find that little bit extra

“Set yourself small, achievable targets. You can always find an extra 10 per cent, even if you have had a great season.”

Checklist to glory

-Identify an area of your game you want to improve

-List the things you can do in order to reach this goal

-Set a (realistic) deadline for achieving your target

MID-TABLE MEDIOCRITY

Drag yourself out of your comfort zone and return for pre-season in tip-top condition so you can kick on next term.

Expert

Dario Gradi

After finishing 10th in League Two in 2010-11, Gradi put Crewe on the path to play-off success the next season

Get a head start on the oppo

“Fitness breeds confidence, so knuckle down during the off-season and return to pre-season in good shape and ahead of schedule.”

Have a word with the gaffer

“If complacency is creeping into your game, ask your manager for a one-on-one to evaluate your performance and identify areas for improvement.”

Rouse your team-mates

“If a team-mate has slipped into his comfort zone, then challenge him to raise his game – but try not to criticise, as it could affect his confidence.”

Checklist to glory

-Devise a fitness plan for the off-season

-Discuss your strengths and weaknesses with the manager

-Get together as a team and set clear objectives

RELEGATION

Dwelling on it won’t help you bounce back – focus on short-term improvements and results will follow

Expert

Brett Ormerod

The striker helped Blackpool into the 2011-12 Championship play-offs after relegation from the Premier League.

Arrange a team talk

“The whole team must try to raise spirits – everyone needs to make an effort to boost morale. Speak to your team-mates and address the disappointment.”

One step at a time

“It’s a cliché, but if you’ve had a bad season then you need to take each game as it comes. Short-term improvements lead to long-term results.”

Look forward, not back

“Relegation means you have to prove yourself the following season, but don’t torture yourself over performances that you can no longer change.”

Checklist to glory

-Arrange a squad night out to boost morale

-Think of ways to improve your pre-match preparation

-Forget the past and visualise positive performances