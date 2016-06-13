Romelu Lukaku: Inside the mind of a striker

There can’t be many better jobs than smashing a ball past a goalkeeper and soaking up the adulation of adoring fans and teammates.

It's what Everton's Romelu Lukaku does with considerable relish, but does he ever get bored of rippling the back of the net? No. Not a chance. Never. In fact, he can't get enough of it.

“I just love scoring goals,” he says. “Even if I score a good goal in training I have a big smile on my face. I dream about scoring goals all the time.”

We wanted to find out exactly what it takes to be a top striker, so we sat down with the Belgium international and asked him to let us into his goalscoring world.

Lukaku reveals all, from his training methods to his ambitions and selfishness in front of goal. Press play and find out what makes the big man tick.

